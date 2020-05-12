We have been getting lots of rumors concerning Apple’s future over hear headphones. Now, it seems that these upcoming AirPods Studio will include some fantastic features, some of which are already found in the AirPods Pro.

Rumors about the new AirPods Studio have been coming from time to time. Some of them say that we may see them this year. Other rumors suggest a possible price range, but now we will talk about the possible features that they could arrive with. The first feature we’re going to mention is similar to the AirPods in-ear detection, which automatically pauses a song when you take the earbuds off. These new headphones would include a sensor that would detect when the headphones are on your head or around your neck. In other words, they would automatically pause or play music, depending on where you have them.

Other features include a sensor that may detect right and left ears automatically ad switch channels to the corresponding side, so there won’t be a wrong way to use them. They would also have Active Noise Cancellation and Transparency Mode. You will also be able to unlock custom EQ settings when you connect them to your Mac or iOS device.

Source MacRumors