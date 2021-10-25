We start today’s deals with tons of savings on some of the latest and best headphones on the market. First up, the New AirPods Pro is currently getting a $29 discount that means you can pick up a pair for $220. These AirPods Pro feature Active Noise Cancelation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, Adaptive EQ, and three different tapered silicone tip sizes so that you can choose the best option for your ears. They also come with a MagSafe Charging Case and a Lightning to USB-C cable.

If you want the previous version of Apple’s AirPods Pro, they are now available for $197 after a more compelling 21 percent discount that means you can buy your new wireless earphones for $197. However, if you’re more into over-the-ear headphones, your best choice would be to consider the AirPods Max that sell for $449 on their Pink color variant, which translates to $100 savings, while the other color options are all selling for $479 after receiving a $70 discount. Or check out the more affordable Sennheiser Momentum 3 that now sells for as low as $248 after a massive 38 percent discount that will get you $151.97 savings.

Other deals include the Amazfit GTR Smartwatch that is currently receiving an amazing 43 percent discount, leaving it available for $80 after a $60 discount. This smartwatch comes with a 47mm aluminum alloy case, a 1.39-inch AMOLED display, a heart rate monitor, 24-day battery life, and more. And suppose you’re more into classic watches. In that case, you can get up to 50 percent savings on Fossil watches, where you will find options such as the Townsman Stainless Steel and Leather Casual Quartz Chronograph Watch selling for $84, the Minimalist Stainless Steel Slim Casual Quartz Watch, and the Copeland Stainless Steel Quartz Watch with Leather Strap go for $60.