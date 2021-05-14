Let’s kick off today’s news with a brand-new rumor concerning the possible launch of the new AirPods 3. We have been getting several rumors about Apple’s new wireless earbuds in the last couple of months, and it seems that they won’t stop coming. That is, of course, if the latest rumor isn’t accurate.

It seems that we are getting closer, dangerously closer to the launch of the new AirPods 3. So close that we could see them next week. The latest rumor suggests that we could see them launch on Tuesday, May 18, but just like every other rumor, take it with some salt.

This information comes from YouTuber Luke Miani, and it was first spotted by Apple Track. He claims that the new AirPods are ready to ship and that they would be announ8ced via a press release. To make things a bit more interesting, Apple could also announce a new Apple Music HiFi plan to arrive on the same day as the new wireless earbuds.

“Miani, who we reached out to, said that new AirPods could be announced on May 18 via a press release that could also include a ‘Apple Music HiFi’ debut. AppleTrack has heard privately that Apple is planning to release new AirPods in the coming weeks.”

Luke Miani doesn’t necessarily have a good or bad record when posting leaks since he doesn’t seem to share that much. However, he has something in his favor. A recent report suggests that Apple was getting ready to announce its new AirPods in the coming weeks, and we already saw some alleged images of the AirPods 3 last month, but that was before Apple’s Spring Loaded event. Further, it’s also rumored that Apple is working on a new high-fidelity audio streaming plan for Apple Music that would be announced on the same day we get the AirPods refresh.

The guys over at 9to5Mac have also found evidence in the iOS 14.6 beta code confirming the possibility of a HiFi plan for Apple Music with Dolby Audio support. So now, we only have to wait until next Tuesday to see if Mr. Miani is right or not.

Source Apple Track

Via 9to5Mac