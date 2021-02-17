It seems that Apple may indeed have something planned for March. Just some days ago, we received rumors suggesting that Apple was getting ready to launch its new iPad Pro with a mini-LED display as well as the long-awaited AirTags. However, the latest information claims that the new AirPods 3 could also join the show.

Jon Prosser has been leaking tons of Apple information lately. Last week, he posted that Apple’s AirTags and the new iPad Pros were going to arrive next month. However, he’s not the only one paying close attention to Apple’s steps. LeaksApplePro has also taken to Twitter to reveal more rumors about Cupertino’s possible March event. The tweet confirms that we will get a new iPad Pro and AirTags, but it also claims that we will receive the new AirPods 3.

What to expect at March

❌ARM Macs

✅iPad Pro

✅AirTags

✅AirPods

❌Cheaper AirPods Max — LeaksApplePro (@LeaksApplePro) February 14, 2021

Rumors also suggest that Apple could launch no less than three new devices next month, so we will have to wait and see what we’re getting. Still, we are also led to believe that new M1 Macs will take a while before making their appearance, and the cheaper AirPods Max will also have to wait sometime before they get officially launched. We have also received hints of new AirPods Pro 2 and maybe an AirPods Pro ‘Lite’ edition that would arrive without noise cancellation to help keep the price down.

There’s no official confirmation, but it is believed that we will get at least one iPad Pro model with a mini-LED display, so we’re guessing that it will be the larger 12.9-inch version. At the same time, the smaller 11-inch iPad Pro is expected to arrive, but this one would feature an LCD display with ProMotion and True Tone tech. Ming-Chi Kuo has also told us to expect new iPad Pro’s in the first half of 2021, as well as Apple’s new object tracker, which gives these rumors more credibility.

Source GSM Arena