Apple A16 Bionic chip SoC

The latest iteration of Apple’s iPhone has less than two months in the market, and we’re already receiving information about its successor. The new iPhone 14 could feature a new Apple A16 Bionic chip under the hood, and rumors suggest that this new processor may come to life using a 4nm process. This claim goes against previous info saying that Cupertino would use 3nm architecture on its next Bionic Soc.

According to a report from Digitimes, the new iPhone 14 will arrive with a new Apple A16 Bionic chip based on a 4nm process, which means that the new chipset would have a smaller procedure than Apple’s 5nm processors packed in the iPhone 13 and the previous iPhone 12 lineups.

Cupertino’s latest A14 Bionic chip is responsible for powering the company’s latest iPad Air and the iPhone 12. This chipset was created using a 5nm process, which made us believe, at some point, the latest A15 Bionic chip was going to use a 4nm process. However, things didn’t go as expected, and the latest Bionic SoC was created using a slightly improved 5nm process to make it better and more power-efficient. This also made room for speculation, as some believed that Apple would skip 4nm processes to use a 3nm process on the next Apple A16 Bionic chip.

    Apple iPhone 13

    However, a report from The Information told us that Apple’s partner TSMC is facing technical challenges to produce a 3nm chip, which may be the main reason why Apple would’ve decided to stick with a 4nm process in next year’s iPhone lineup. Earlier reports suggested that Cupertino had already booked all TSMC’s production capacity for the 3nm process to make chipsets for future iPhone of Mac computers. Still, we’re several months away from the launch of the iPhone 14, and many things can happen before then. Whatever the case, remember to take this rumor with some salt.

    Via MacRumors

     




    A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

    You May Also Like
    s22 note 22 ultra render
    Leak suggests upcoming Galaxy S22 chipsets
    Samsung Galaxy S22 could feature Snapdragon 898 and/or Exynos 2200.
    pocketnow ipad pro
    Brighter OLED displays could arrive in future iPad Pro and MacBook Pro models
    The latest information claims that Apple will take a bit longer to include OLED displays on its iPad Pro and MacBook Pro devices
    Nearby-calling
    Google Nearby Calling feature lets you access calls from Nest Hub devices
    A new feature was found called Nearby Calling that lets users transfer calls from their devices to Google Nest devices.