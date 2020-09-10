We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest 11-inch iPad Pro. This version is getting a $49 discount, which leaves the Wi-Fi only variant with 256GB storage in Silver for just $850. However, you will have to wait for your new tablet, as it will be in stock on October 29, 2020. There are other variants to choose from, but unfortunately, they don’t come with discounts.

You can also get a new Garmin vívomove HR hybrid smartwatch for just $285. This watch looks amazing; it comes in Silver with a tan Italian leather band. This watch usually sells for $350, so you would save $65, or you could save $100 on the purchase of the gold version with a leather band. There are currently four color variants available, so you can also check to see if any of these beautiful watches catches your interest.

If you want to improve your gaming setup, the Acer Nitro XV340CK 334-inch gaming monitor with AMD FREESYNC 144Hz is going for $469 after a $30.99 discount. It also features a 21:9 aspect ration, HDR10 support, and Zero Frame design. If we’re talking ports, it includes 2 Display Ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 & 2 USB 3.0 ports, and it includes an HDMI and a USB cable. Now, you can also match this new monitor with Samsung’s HW-T450 2.1ch soundbar with Dolby Audio. This 2020 model is getting a $52 discount, leaving it at just $148.

Next up, we have the Sony WHCH710N. These wireless Bluetooth earphones are currently available for $98 after a $101.99 discount, and you can get them in Black or Blue. They will deliver noise cancelation and up to 35 hours of battery life. Now, if you’re a gamer, you may want to take a look at the CORSAIR VOID PRO gaming headset, which are currently selling for $50.92 after a $29 discount.