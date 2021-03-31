In the past few weeks, we’ve seen some important details surrounding Apple’s upcoming Mixed Reality headset trickle online, with leaks predicting an 8K panel, advanced eye-tracking technology, and a lot more. So far, the rumor mill has been pointing towards a 2022 debut of the wearable device (or even further), but it appears that the highly-anticipated Apple device might arrive much sooner than expected. As per the ever-reliable Mark Gurman from Bloomberg, Apple might announce its Mixed Reality headset in the next few months.

“Sometime in the next several months, the company is poised to announce a mixed reality headset, its first major new device since 2015. If possible, Apple won’t want to make such a critical announcement at an online event. It wants employees, the media, its partners and developers in the room.”

Now, WWDC 2021 is just over two months away, and it is quite likely that Apple might introduce its VR ambitions to the world at the developers conference, which is where new builds of iOS, macOS, iPadOS, and watchOS will be revealed. And after that, Apple might actually reveal the actual Mixed Reality headset at another event in the subsequent months, or possibly on the same stage as its next iPhone launch.

Apple's upcoming MR headset will reportedly be targeted at enterprise customers

It is also likely that Apple might only unveil its Mixed Reality headset in the coming months, and will give developers some time to prepare for the platform before the device actually goes on sale. This strategy would follow in the footsteps of Apple announcing a shift away from Intel and switch to in-house silicon months ahead of the first Macs that came equipped with the M1 chip.

As per TFI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the Apple Mixed Reality headset will come equipped with hybrid ultra-short focal length Fresnel lenses made of plastic to keep their weight below 150 grams. He adds that the device will have a total of 15 camera modules, eight of which will be used for the core AR/VR experience while the rest will be employed for unspecified biometric function(s).