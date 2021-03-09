Apple’s upcoming mixed reality headset has been doing the rounds for a while now. The device was earlier tipped to pack over a dozen camera modules backed by advanced eye-tracking technology. Now, we have the exact number. The upcoming Apple mixed reality headset could feature a total of 15 optical camera modules. More features of the device have been tipped in the latest report.

According to MacRumors, which cites analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, eight of the 15 camera modules will be used for see-through augmented reality experiences. Further, six of them will be used for “innovative biometrics,” and one camera module will be used for environmental detection. It is said that Largan will supply majority of the 15 camera lenses.

As per the report, the upcoming Apple mixed reality headset is touted to be “portable” but not “mobile” like an iPhone. It will come with independent computing power and storage. The current prototypes weigh in at 200 to 300 grams. However, the final product could weigh less than 200 grams if Apple is “able to solve technical problems.”

Moreover, it is tipped that the Apple mixed reality headset will be “significantly lighter” than many VR devices on the market. It is said to provide an “immersive experience that is significantly better than existing VR products.” The device will feature high-end micro-OLED displays, and it could cost around $1,000, which is surprising since previous reports have tipped that the headset would cost around $3,000.

The rumored Apple mixed reality headset is said to come equipped with 8K displays. Previous reports have said that the device will offer advanced eye-tracking technology. If it comes with an 8K panel, it would have the most pixel-dense screen on a commercially available consumer device that falls under the wearable segment.