Apple is gearing up for its big "Let Loose" event next week. The Cupertino giant is expected to announce new iPad Pro and iPad Pro models alongside a plethora of accessories, including the next-generation Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard, at the event. Ahead of the big reveal, reliable reporter Mark Gurman has revealed that Apple could be planning an interesting (and significant) upgrade for the upcoming iPad models.

In his latest Power On newsletter, Gurman has stated that Apple might be skipping M3 chipsets for the 2024 iPad models in favor of the next-generation M4 chipsets. Gurman suggests a "strong possibility" that these iPads will feature the M4 instead of the recently introduced M3 series chipsets. Apple introduced the M3 series with the late 2023 MacBook Pro models, but it seems they could skip this iteration in favor of the M4 for the upcoming iPad models.

While a major upgrade isn't on the cards, Apple's M4 series of processors is expected to bring a new and powerful neural engine for better on-device AI capabilities. Apple has been left behind on the AI hype train, but the company could be looking to catch up by introducing new AI features for iPhones with the debut of iOS 18 at WWDC while simultaneously preparing to launch M4-powered iPads as early as next week.

Gurman has even speculated that Apple could position the upcoming iPad models as the first "truly AI-powered devices" from the Cupertino giant. But, what's interesting here is that Apple is looking to refresh its chipset series only about six months after the previous generation's launch. However, Gurman also revealed that Apple is looking to refresh all of its Mac lineup with the M4 chip later this year.

Other than the new chipset, the new iPad Pro models are expected to bring a new design with a slim profile, a repositioned FaceTime camera, and OLED displays for the first time. A new report by DSC suggests that Apple will use top-of-the-line OLED displays for these new iPad Pro models with high brightness, extended battery life, and a long lifetime.

The Apple Pencil may also be getting an interesting upgrade

Alongside the upcoming iPads powered by the Apple M4 chip, Gurman has revealed that Apple plans to unveil a new Apple Pencil. As per the report, this new Apple Pencil will integrate a small taptic engine, providing subtle feedback when users switch brushes or perform specific actions. This feature could be related to the rumored addition of a new "squeeze" gesture for the upcoming Apple Pencil.

Gurman also reiterated that Apple plans to unveil a new 12.9-inch iPad Air and a new Magic Keyboard at the upcoming event. Thankfully, we won't have to wait much longer, as the event is just a week away. What are you hoping to see at the May 7th event? Let us know in the comments section below!

