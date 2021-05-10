We start today’s deals with several Apple accessories for your iPhone. First up, the Apple MagSafe charger compatible with the AirPods Pro, AirPods Wireless, iPhone 12 series, iPhone 11 series, and more is currently getting a $9.15 discount. This means you can grab yours for just $29.85; that’s also the lowest price to date on this wireless charger for your Apple devices.

Now, if you want to charge more devices simultaneously, you can also get the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $112.45. It is also on sale so that you can get one with $16.55 savings. This product will also charge the latest iPhones and any other product that supports Qi wireless charging. It is also conveniently portable, as you can fold it in half in case you need to be constantly on the move.

That’s not all; Amazon is also giving tons of discounts on several of its best-selling accessories, such as the Apple Lightning to USB-C Cable, and the Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, which are selling for $16.61 and $17.98, respectively. However, the best savings come with the Clear Case for the iPhone 12 mini that’s currently getting an $8.32 discount, leaving it at $41.67, the Leather Case for iPhone 11 Pro, which is currently selling for $33 after a $165 discount.

You can also grab a new Leather Wallet with MagSafe for just $49.55 after a $9.45 discount, and there are more deals to check out. You should definitely take a look, as you will also find the Apple AirPods Pro, AirPods, and more cases for the iPhone 11, iPhone 12, iPhone SE, and more on sale.

And since we’re talking accessories and cases, we must also mention the Google Fabric Case for the Google Pixel 5 that’s now selling for $34 after a $7 discount. There are three different color options, so you can grab one on Static Gray, Blue Confetti, or Basically Black. Finally, other deals feature the Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad Pro