You can currently get up to $500 off Apple’s MacBook Pro, well if you go for the 13.3-inch version with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage space. This mid-2019 version in Silver can be yours for just $1,299, down from its $1,799 price tag. There are more options for you to choose from, which start at $949 if you go for the mid-2017 version, which is getting a $350 discount and it comes with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. Check out all the possible options by clicking on the link down below.

Samsung recently announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but if you don’t care about 5G, you can get the LTE version with 256GB in storage and a Watch Active2 for $1,380 after a $249 discount. You can also get the Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Watch Active2 separately since they are being sold for $1,249 and $249 with $131 and $50 discounts, respectively.

If you want a new curved monitor, Amazon has the LG 49-inch curved ultrawide Dqhd IPS with HDR10 and USB Type-C monitor for $1,297 after a $203 discount.





Finally, if you’re looking for chargers, the AmazonBasics 30W One-Port USB-C wall charger for laptops, tablets, and phones is selling for $13.20 after a $2.08 discount. A 4 in 1 wireless charging station will get your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Pencil charged at the same time. It is also compatible with other Qi-enabled phones. The AUKEY Bluetooth car kit wireless receiver is also available for $23.99.