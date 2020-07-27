We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

You can currently get up to $500 off Apple’s MacBook Pro, well if you go for the 13.3-inch version with a 2.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage space. This mid-2019 version in Silver can be yours for just $1,299, down from its $1,799 price tag. There are more options for you to choose from, which start at $949 if you go for the mid-2017 version, which is getting a $350 discount and it comes with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage space. Check out all the possible options by clicking on the link down below.

Buy mid-2019 MacBook Pro
Buy mid-2017 MacBook Pro
See complete MacBook Pro deals

Samsung recently announced the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, but if you don’t care about 5G, you can get the LTE version with 256GB in storage and a Watch Active2 for $1,380 after a $249 discount. You can also get the Galaxy Z Flip or the Galaxy Watch Active2 separately since they are being sold for $1,249 and $249 with $131 and $50 discounts, respectively.

Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip with Active Watch2
Buy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip
Buy Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2

If you want a new curved monitor, Amazon has the LG 49-inch curved ultrawide Dqhd IPS with HDR10 and USB Type-C monitor for $1,297 after a $203 discount.

Buy LG 49WL95C-W 49-Inch Curved 32 monitor


Finally, if you’re looking for chargers, the AmazonBasics 30W One-Port USB-C wall charger for laptops, tablets, and phones is selling for $13.20 after a $2.08 discount. A 4 in 1 wireless charging station will get your iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods, and Apple Pencil charged at the same time. It is also compatible with other Qi-enabled phones. The AUKEY Bluetooth car kit wireless receiver is also available for $23.99.

Buy AmazonBasics 30W Charger
Buy Wireless Charging Station
Buy AUKEY Bluetooth car kit wireless

You May Also Like
Here’s your first official look at the upcoming OnePlus Buds in all three colors
They will also support fast pairing and touch controls that will likely be used for calling, controlling music playback and summoning the voice assistant.
Back to School Apple deals event kicks off at B&H today
Today’s deals come from B&H, Amazon and Best Buy, where we have a new Back to School Apple deals event, and some more devices on sale
Xiaomi Mi Ebook Reader could go global soon
There is no word on launch date yet.