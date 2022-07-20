Apple’s MacBook Pro models are up to $300 off

Cupertino has delivered some fantastic laptops over the last couple of years. The company made an amazing decision by ditching Intel’s processors in favor of its proprietary chipsets, which led to the launch of some of the best MacBooks on the market. And the best part is that Apple’s more potent MacBook Pro models are now even more exciting, as they have received some attractive discounts that will help you save up to $250 on your new laptop.

You can purchase a new 14-inch MacBook Pro for $1,849 after receiving instant $180 savings over at B&H Photo Video. This amazing model comes in Space Gray with Apple’s M1 Pro 8-core CPU and a 14-core GPU. You also get 516GB storage, 16GB RAM, and a 96W Power Adapter.

However, the best savings come with the larger 16-inch MacBook Pro that comes packed with Apple’s M1 Pro Max chip, which includes a 10-core CPU and a 32-core GPU. This model also features 8TB storage space, 64GB RAM, and a $300 discount. Still, that also means you would have to pay $5,799 if you want this beast on your workstation.

Of course, deals don’t stop there, as you can also check out similar models at Amazon.com that come with a more affordable price tag, where you will find the 14-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 Pro chip with 8‑core CPU and 14‑core GPU, 16GB RAM and 512GB storage selling for $1,799 after receiving a $200 discount on its two different color variants. But you will score better savings when you opt for the 1TB storage models that sell for $2,249 after receiving a $250 discount.

16-inch MacBook Pro Apple’s latest MacBook Pro models are some of the best Macs on the market. They come with tons of power, faster processors, long-lasting battery life, and you get more ports to connect anything you want and need.

You will also find $250 savings on the 16-inch MacBook Pro models, which come powered by an Apple M1 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU and 16‑core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and other great features.

But if you’re looking for the most affordable Mac with Apple silicon, I recommend you go for the 2020 Apple Mac Mini with Apple M1 Chip that now sells for $659 after receiving a $40 discount on its 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. Or get twice the storage space for $849, and save $50 on your purchase.