We start today’s deals with Apple’s 16-inch MacBook Pro. This model comes powered by an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and 512GB storage for $2,100 after a $300 discount. You can get more storage on a smaller package, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage space is selling for $1,750 with a $249 discount.

Next up, we find the 11-inch WiFi-only iPad Pro with 128GB storage space for $769 in Space Gray or $760 in Silver. The latest iPad mini with LTE connectivity and 64GB storage space is up for grabs at $500 with $29 savings, and the latest iPad Air, which also includes LTE and 64GB storage, can be yours for $718 if you go for the Silver variant.

You can also get a new Apple Pencil, as the first and second generations are on sale. The first Apple Pencil is up for grabs at just $80 with a $19 discount, or get the latest version for $99 with $30 savings. There are several deals and iPad options for you to choose from, so you may want to take a look and see if there’s something right for you.

Today’s Samsung deals feature the Samsung Galaxy S10+, which can be yours for just $650 with a $200 discount. This is an unlocked device with 128GB storage in Prism Black, and it also includes a US warranty. However, we are halfway into December, and you can still take advantage of Samsung’s Black Friday deals, like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G is up for grabs for a crazy $1,000. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series starts at $450, the Samsung Galaxy S20 series starts at $390, and the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip can be yours for $450. Just remember that you have to trade in an eligible device.

