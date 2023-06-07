Apple made some great announcements at WWDC 2023, including new and more powerful versions of its M2 chip, a new AR/VR headset, new AirPods, a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, and other great improvements to software. These announcements are great for any Apple user who wants to save big bucks on current or previous iterations of the company’s products, as retailers will always look for ways to make room for what’s coming. The best way to do so is by applying aggressive discounts to what’s in stock, which means this is the perfect time to go hunting for deals.

You can currently score big savings on Apple’s 13.6-inch MacBook Air, which comes with a $999 price tag and $200 instant savings. This offer is available at B&H Photo Video, and it will get you a new laptop with an M2 processor with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, a 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a gorgeous Liquid Retina Display. The best part is that you can choose between three different color options, as the Starlight model is the only one selling for more, but it’s only a $50 difference, which means that you can score $150 savings if you go for this option.

This version of the MacBook Air was released in July last year, so it has less than a year on the market, making it a very relevant and powerful option for anyone looking to get a very portable option to help them create, work, and more. Of course, you can also go for the 2020 model, which receives a $199 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $800. The M1-powered model has a slightly smaller display, but you also get 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space in the base model.

And if you’re looking for something more powerful and flashy, you can also consider checking out the Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, now going for $3,200 thanks to an $800 price cut. This model has an Intel Core i9 processor, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti graphics. Refresh rates top out at 144Hz, but you get a 15.6-inch 4K UHD screen, perfect for gaming, watching your favorite content, and more.