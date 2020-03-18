Aside from introducing the new iPad Pro, Apple has also launched a new MacBook Air. The design is not new, but the internal upgrades will definitely bring a smile to your face, especially if you hated the butterfly keyboard on its predecessor.

The new MacBook Air gets rid of the widely detested butterfly switch and features the new Magic keyboard with the scissor mechanism. The Touch ID button is a constant, complete with the Apple T2 chip integration for security.

As for the internals, the updated MacBook Air now goes up to the quad-core 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor paired with 8GB of RAM. Apple has also upped the storage of the base model to 256GB of PCIe SSD, which is a welcome move.

There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos playback support. Colour options on the table are Gold, Space Grey, and Silver, while macOS Catalina handles things on the software side. Apple’s new MacBook Air starts at $999 and will hit the shelves next week, while online pre-orders are now live.

Source: Apple Newsroom