Amazon Prime Day is over, but that doesn’t mean we are left without deals. Today we start with Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Air, which comes equipped with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $850 in its Rose Gold and Space Gray color options. You will first see a $49 discount, followed by $100 savings at checkout. If you want, the Silver color option can also be yours for $850 but with a different formula. Now, the 512GB version is also getting a $149 discount, leaving any color option for $1,150.

The previous 10.5-inch iPad Pro in Rose Gold with 64GB of storage space is available for $480 after a $299 discount. This is the WiFi + Cellular version, and unfortunately, there are no more color options or storage variants available. Still, if you want a smaller option with the same 64GB storage space, the iPad mini is selling for $350 after $49 savings, or go for the 256GB storage version for $490 after a $59 discount. However, this version doesn’t include cellular connectivity.

Other Apple deals include the AirPods Pro for $199 after a $50 discount, and the 38mm GPS-only version of the Apple Watch Series 3 in Space Gray Aluminum case with black sport band for $169 after a $30 discount, or get the 42mm version for $199 after the same $30.

We are also getting Samsung deals, as the unlocked US variant of the Samsung Galaxy S20+ with 128GB of storage space is getting a $203 discount, leaving it at $997. The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 is also on sale for $758, but this is the international version with an Exynos processor.

Other deals include the Marshall Major III Bluetooth wireless headphones which are now available for $100 after a $21 discount, the Marshall Stockwell portable Bluetooth speaker for $200 with $50 savings, and the Samsung HW-S60T all-in-one soundbar is currently available for $260 after a $70 discount.

