We have some amazing deals today, and we start over at Amazon, where Apple has tons of discounts applied to many of its devices.
First, we start with the 16-inch MacBook Pro, which is getting a $300 discount, leaving the 16GB RAM, 1TB Storage, and 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 processor version for $2,499 in Silver. If you want the smaller 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can also get it with 512GB storage, 8GB RAM, and a 1.4GHz Intel Core i5 processor for $1,430 after a $69 discount. Apple’s MacBook Air is also on sale, which gets you the same 8GB RAM, but less storage and processor as it includes a 256GB SSD and an Intel Core i3 processor for $929 with $70 savings.

Savings don’t end there, as Amazon has a huge selection of iPad models, Apple Watches, and more. Plus, you can also get a new pair of AirPods with a wired charging case for just $99 after a $60 discount.

Buy 16-inch MacBook Pro
Buy 13-inch MacBook Pro
Buy MacBook Air
See iPad Selection
See Apple Watch Selection
Buy AirPods

Now, if you’re looking for a new phone, you can get a new OnePlus 8T or two while you’re at it. When you buy one device, OnePlus is giving you a 50 percent discount on the second OnePlus 8T, which will get you two devices for $1,123.50, and you’ll also be getting two pairs of OnePlus Buds. In other words, you will get two phones with $375 savings and $158 in free products. Remember that the OnePlus 8T is selling for $749, so you should consider this deal/ however, you can also go for the unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20 with 128GB storage space for just $650 after a $350 discount over at eBay, sold by Microsoft.

Buy OnePlus 8T
Buy Samsung Galaxy S20


If you’re in the market for a new TV, Samsung’s QLED Q60T series 4K UHD Dual LED Quantum HDR Smart TV is getting interesting discounts. The 55-inch model is selling for $598 with a $152 discount. The 65-inch version is available for $898 with $102 savings, and the 75-inch model gets a $302 discount, leaving it at $1,198. The Vizio 50-inch Class 4K UHD LED Quantum Smart TV is available for $298, down from its regular $350 price at Walmart. And if you’re looking for a new monitor, Dell has some amazing deals, where you can find a 27-inch Dell UltraSharp for $360 with $140 savings.

Buy 55-inch Samsung QLED Q60T Series Smart TV
Buy Vizio 50-inch Class 4K Smart TV
Buy Dell Monitors

Other deals include the Dell G5 Gaming Laptop, which includes 8GB RAM and a 512GB SSD. It is powered by the AMD Ryzen 7 and the AMD Radeon RX 5600M GPU. You can get it at Best Buy for $900 after a $150 discount. The Intel Core i3 Processor is currently available for $90 after a $52 discount. Sennheiser’s HD1 Free Bluetooth headphones are getting a $103.97 discount, leaving them at $96. The LG Tone Free HBS-FN5W is available for $107 with$23 savings.

Buy Dell G5 gaming laptop
Buy Intel Core i3 Processor
Buy Sennheiser HD1 Free Bluetooth headphones
Buy LG Tone

