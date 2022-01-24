Apple’s MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and other great products are on sale

We start today’s deals with several exciting deals that are currently available at Amazon. First up, we have the M1-powered MacBook Air that is receiving a 10 percent discount that translates to $100 savings, meaning that you could buy your new laptop for just $899. However, this deal gets more enjoyable when you see the added $49 discount that leaves this slim and light laptop available for $850 on both its Silver and Gold color variants. This will score you a new MacBook Air with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space.

The 512GB storage model is also on sale, even though it won’t get you the same savings as the 256GB model, as you can pick up yours for $1,149 after a $100 discount on its Gold and Space Gray color variants with the same 8GB RAM and Apple’s M1 processor.

Still, you can also go for the 13-inch MacBook Pro that currently goes for $1,150 on its 256GB storage option that is now getting a $149 discount on both its Silver and Space Gray color variants. The 512GB storage options are getting a $150 discount so that you can purchase one for $1,349 if you want the added storage space.

If you are more interested in buying a Windows laptop, you can opt for the HP Laptop 14 which is now receiving a very compelling 20 percent discount, meaning you can get yours for $449. This laptop comes with a 14-inch display, 8GB RAM, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Mobile Processor, and AMD Radeon Graphics under the hood. And if you don’t mind having a refurbished laptop, you should check out the HP ENVY x360 Convertible 15.6-inch Laptop that is now available for $700 at Woot. Unfortunately, this deal will only be available until midnight, so hurry. This laptop comes packed with an AMD Ryzen 7 processor, 12GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Windows 10 Home.

You can also save some bucks on a new monitor, as the Samsung S80A series 27-inch 4K UHD computer monitor is going for $399 after a $51 discount. The Sceptre 24-inch Gaming Monitor goes for $209 with $21 savings, and the Sceptre 4K IPS 27-inch UHD monitor is up for grabs at $262 after a 7 percent discount.