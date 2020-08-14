We may earn a commission for purchases made using our links.

We start today’s deals with Best Buy’s 3-day Anniversary sale. You will find some great deals, which will be available throughout the weekend. We find up to $50 off select MacBook Air models, $300 off the MacBook Pro, $100 off the iPad Air, and $50 discounts on the iPhone SE. You can also save between $350 and $700 on the iPhone XS or XS Max. Check out the complete listing of Best Buy deals by clicking on the link below.

We now move to B&H Photo Video, where the previous generation iPad Pro is getting up to $530 off. You can get the 12.9-inch Space Gray version with Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity and 64GB storage space for $799 after a $350 discount. Check out the complete iPad Pro sale by clicking on the link below.

See complete iPad Pro deals

Sony’s WF-SP800N sports in-ear headphones with Alexa voice control are getting a $51.99 discount, which leaves them at $148 in every one of its color options. You get up to 9 hours/18 hours with your carrying case, or 13/26 hours with noise-canceling disabled.

Finally, the Razer BlackWidow Elite mechanical gaming keyboard is getting a $56.85 discount, meaning you can get one for just $113.14, and you get free shipping. This gaming keyboard also includes a magnetic wrist rest for added comfort and hours of intense gaming.

