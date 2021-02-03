We keep on finding some Apple laptops on sale. Yesterday we saw the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro was on sale, and its Intel-powered version and the 16-inch MacBook Pro as well. Now we find the Intel-powered MacBook Air on sale, and you can get one starting at $909. This is the Gold version of Apple’s previous-gen MacBook Air, and it comes with a 1.1GHz Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space with $90 discounts. The Silver color option on sale, but it will cost you $929, which means $70 savings.

Now, if you’re looking to get a bit more power, you can get the MacBook Air with a 1.1GHz Intel Core i5 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $949 in Space Gray. Even better, get the most powerful MacBook Air with Apple Silicon for $1,229, which will get you $20 savings and 512GB storage.

For those of you looking for a new Chromebook, we also found some options that may be of your interest. First, the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage is selling for $380 after a $120 discount. This Chromebook comes with a built-in pen, a 12.2-inch display, and a lightweight design. The next Chromebook option is also from Samsung, as the Chromebook 4+ with a 15.6-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 32GB storage is selling for $278 with $22 savings, or grab a more affordable HP 11.6-inch Chromebook Laptop for just $220 after receiving a $20 discount.

Finally, you can also get a new gen-4 Amazon Echo bundled with two Philips Hue bulbs for $90 after receiving a $40 39.99 discount. The best part is that the discount is available across every color option, so you can grab yours in Charcoal, Glacier White, or Twilight Blue. You can also get the gen-4 Amazon Echo Dot with an Amazon Smart Plug for $60 or the previous generation Echo Dot with 2 Smart Bulb Kit by Sengled for $76 after getting $ and $14 discounts, respectively.