We start today’s deals with Apple’s previous model of the Mac mini. This version features a 3.6GHz Quad-core Intel Core i3 processor with 8GB RAM and 256GB, and it can be yours for just $550 after a $220 discount, which will be reflected at checkout. If you want more power and more storage space, the Mac mini with 512GB storage and an Intel Core i5 processor is getting a $299 discount, which leaves it at $800.

You can also find tons of Samsung devices on sale, as Samsung Week deals on Amazon feature the Samsung Galaxy S20+ for $950 with $250 savings, or get the Galaxy S20 for $800 with a $200 discount. You can get a Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with a 10.4-inch display and 128GB storage for $330 with $100 savings at Amazon and B&H. You can also head over to Samsung.com, where there are tons of discounts on almost every device, including the Galaxy S20 for $490 or the Galaxy Z Flip for just $100.

If you want to record your adventures, the GoPro Hero8 Black waterproof action camera with 4K UHD video is selling for $290 with a $20 discount, and you also get one additional GoPro ISA battery and a PNY 64GB microSDHC card. You can also go for the GoPro Hero9 Black, which is getting a $50 discount, leaving it at $399, and for the same price, you can also get it bundled with a 38-inch extension pole.

We have more Apple devices on sale, as the Powerbeats are getting a $50 discount, which means you can grab a pair for under $100 in any of its color variants. The AirPods Pro are also $50 off, leaving them at $199. If you’re still interested in the regular AirPods with a wireless charging case, you can get a pair for $129.

Other deals include the Google Pixel 4 with 64GB storage with $500 savings when you get it at Verizon. You can get it for a one-time payment of $300 or pay $12.49 for 24 months. The Apple Watch SE can be yours starting at $270 with $39 discounts in its 44mm GPS-only version.

