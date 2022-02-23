Apple’s Mac mini, the latest 24-inch iMac and more products are on sale today

We start today’s deals with Apple’s latest Mac mini, which is currently receiving a $50 discount at B&H Photo Video, which means that you can purchase your new Mac for just $649. This model comes packed with Apple’s M1 chip, 8GB Ram, and 256GB storage. You also get support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, 2 USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, as well as an HDMI 2.0 and 1 Gigabit Ethernet, two Thunderbolt 3 ports, and more.

However, there’s a more affordable option for those looking to get a new Mac mini, as B&H is currently selling the previous model for just $499 after a massive $300 discount. This model comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. It comes with the same ports as the M1 version, but you get two additional Thunderbolt 3 ports with this model.

You can also check out Apple’s M1 24-inch iMac, which sells for $1,229 after receiving a $70 discount. This model comes in Silver, and it features the same internals as the M1-Mac mini. However, this model also packs a 24-inch Retina Display, color-matching Magic Keyboard, and Magic Mouse, which means that you can start working with your new Mac as soon as you take it out of the box. However, you can score a better deal with the Green color variant, as it sells for just $1,199 after a $100 discount.

24-inch iMac Lenovo IdeaPad 5

Lenovo’s IdeaPad 5 Laptop is also on sale, and you can buy yours for $700 after a $200 discount. This model features an Intel Core i5 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB storage, and Intel Iris Xe Graphics. Suppose you need more storage space. In that case, you can also consider the WD 8TB Elements Desktop USB 3.0 External Hard Drive that’s receiving a $50 discount. However, this external drive will only be on sale today.

You can also score savings on the Apple TV 4K model with 32GB storage that costs $135 after a $45 discount. Ring’s 1080p Video Doorbell is also available for $80 after a $20 discount, and you can also score a Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Combo for just $50 with $10 savings.