Up next
Author
Tags

Today’s deals come from B&H Photo Video and Amazon. We will start with the latest Apple Mac mini. You can get yours for $699, and you get 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage for this entry-level variant. You save $100, and you get the power of a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor.

Buy Apple Mac mini

Next on our list is the 256GB iPad Air that gets a $130 price cut, and it’s now selling for $649. This is a cellular-enabled variant, but you can only save money if you go for the Space Gray color variant.

Buy iPad Air

If you are looking for a new smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ is also on sale. This time you can get yours for just $400. This unlocked version comes with 128GB in storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, so it’s still a decent device in 2020.

Buy LG G8 ThinQ

Today we also see the Fitbit Ionic make it to this list. It is currently being sold for $157, which lets you save $93. You get the most savings in the Charcoal color variant, but you can also choose other color options, that would make you save around $50.

Buy Fitbit Ionic

You May Also Like

Honor 30 Series to reportedly get large, custom SONY image sensor

a new report, based on a leaked slide from an alleged presentation, suggests that the Honor 30 Series will pack a large, 1/1.3 inch imaging sensor.

We could soon get new Google Pixel Buds

It seems that we could get a new 2020 version of the Google Pixel Buds, as they have recently received certification at the NCC

We start the week off with deals from Apple, Samsung and more

You can find some interesting deals at Amazon.com right now; you can find Apple’s latest MacBook Air, the Samsung Galaxy A50 and more