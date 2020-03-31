Today’s deals come from B&H Photo Video and Amazon. We will start with the latest Apple Mac mini. You can get yours for $699, and you get 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage for this entry-level variant. You save $100, and you get the power of a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor.

Next on our list is the 256GB iPad Air that gets a $130 price cut, and it’s now selling for $649. This is a cellular-enabled variant, but you can only save money if you go for the Space Gray color variant.

If you are looking for a new smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ is also on sale. This time you can get yours for just $400. This unlocked version comes with 128GB in storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, so it’s still a decent device in 2020.

Today we also see the Fitbit Ionic make it to this list. It is currently being sold for $157, which lets you save $93. You get the most savings in the Charcoal color variant, but you can also choose other color options, that would make you save around $50.

