Up next
Author
Tags

Today’s deals come from B&H Photo Video and Amazon. We will start with the latest Apple Mac mini. You can get yours for $699, and you get 8GB RAM and 256GB in storage for this entry-level variant. You save $100, and you get the power of a 3.6GHz Intel Core i3 processor.

Buy Apple Mac mini

Next on our list is the 256GB iPad Air that gets a $130 price cut, and it’s now selling for $649. This is a cellular-enabled variant, but you can only save money if you go for the Space Gray color variant.

Buy iPad Air

If you are looking for a new smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ is also on sale. This time you can get yours for just $400. This unlocked version comes with 128GB in storage and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, so it’s still a decent device in 2020.

Buy LG G8 ThinQ

Today we also see the Fitbit Ionic make it to this list. It is currently being sold for $157, which lets you save $93. You get the most savings in the Charcoal color variant, but you can also choose other color options, that would make you save around $50.

Buy Fitbit Ionic

You May Also Like

Watch the HUAWEI P40 Series launch event live here

You can watch the HUAWEI P40 Series launch event live here. Additionally, you can follow the broadcast live on Twitter, as well as Facebook.
OnePlus 8 Pro

A complete spec list of the OnePlus 8 series has leaked

A new leak could give us the complete spec list of the upcoming OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro devices
Huawei P40 Pro+ vs iPhone 11 Pro Max

Apple now lets one person purchase only two iPhones on its online store

Apple is preventing buyers from purchasing more than two units of the same iPhone model to due to supply crunch caused by the coronavirus epidemic.