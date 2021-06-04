We start today’s deals with a vast selection of Apple products. B&H has up to $300 savings on select Apple devices. We start with the previous generation Mac mini, which comes with an Intel Core i3 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space for $599 after a very compelling $200 discount. However, the best savings come with the 13-inch MacBook Pro with Retina Display, which is currently getting a $300 discount. This means you can get your new laptop with 5GB RAM, 512GB storage, and a 1.4GHz 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor for $1,199.

You can also get a 21.5-inch 2017 iMac that is now getting a $220 discount, leaving it available for $1,079. Now, this deal will get you a desktop PC with a 2.3GHz Intel Core i5 Dual-Core processor, 16GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. And if you want an M1-powered laptop, you can also get the latest M1 13-inch MacBook Pro, in case you can’t wait for the launch of the new 14-inch model that could launch next Monday.

The previous generation Apple 12.9-inch model with 512GB storage is getting a $150 discount, meaning you can grab one for $1,149. This is the WiFi-only variant in Silver, but you can also go for an 11-inch model that’s selling for $150 less. The Apple AirPods Pro are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for just $200 after a $50 discount, even though you can find the same wireless earbuds from Amazon.com for $197. And if you want the regular gen-2 AirPods, you can get them with a wireless charging case for $165 after a $35 discount, or grab a pair with a regular wired charging case for just $135 with $25 savings.