We start today’s deals with the Apple Mac mini with a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 processor. This PC is currently getting a 25 percent discount, which translates into $ savings. This means you can get a new Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $599. Just hurry because this deal will only be available today. The M1 variant is also on sale, and you can get one for just $800 at Amazon.com.

However, deals do not end there, as we have seen the Dell 9310 XPS 2 in 1 Convertible getting a $160 discount, meaning you can get yours for just $1,640. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, a whopping 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Dell XPS 13

    Apple Mac mini Intel

    Dell 9310 XPS 2 in 1 Convertible

    Dell XPS 13

 

If you’re getting any of these new devices, you may also want to get a new monitor for your work or gaming station. There are several options to choose from, starting with the Samsung G77 Series 27-inch curved WQHD gaming monitor, which is getting a $150 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $600 at Best Buy. If we head over to Amazon, we will find the Lenovo G34w-10 34-inch WQHD curved gaming monitor with a $142 discount, meaning you can have one for $338, which is not a bad deal.

Now, if you want to go all out, you may want to head over to Dell, where you will find the Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor going for $1,425 after receiving a $475 discount. It comes with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate, VESA Display, HDR 600, and IPS Nano Color for an immersive gaming experience. And if you want t more affordable option from Dell, you will find the Alienware 25-inch monitor with a $225 discount, leaving it available for $675.

    Samsung G77 Series 27-inch curved gaming monitor

    Lenovo G34w-10 34-inch Curved Gaming Monitor

    Alienware 38-inch Curved gaming monitor




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
Babbel language learning
Learn up to 14 languages with Babbel
You can get your lifetime subscription to Babbel Language Learning with access to all languages for $199 while it’s on sale
Galaxy Book Pro 360 review
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 review: best Windows laptop for most (video)
Samsung Galaxy Book Pro 360 is one of the best Windows laptops you can buy in the premium bracket, and this is our full review, both in video and text format, for your viewing pleasure.
new iPad Air
The latest iPad Air, Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Light and more devices are on sale today
Today’s best deals come from Amazon.com, where we find the latest iPad Air, the 10.2-inch iPad, Marshall speakers, and more on sale