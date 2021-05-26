We start today’s deals with the Apple Mac mini with a 3.6 GHz Intel Core i3 processor. This PC is currently getting a 25 percent discount, which translates into $ savings. This means you can get a new Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for just $599. Just hurry because this deal will only be available today. The M1 variant is also on sale, and you can get one for just $800 at Amazon.com.

However, deals do not end there, as we have seen the Dell 9310 XPS 2 in 1 Convertible getting a $160 discount, meaning you can get yours for just $1,640. It comes with an Intel Core i7 processor, a whopping 32GB RAM, and 512GB storage space. And if you’re looking for a more affordable option, you can get the Dell XPS 13

If you’re getting any of these new devices, you may also want to get a new monitor for your work or gaming station. There are several options to choose from, starting with the Samsung G77 Series 27-inch curved WQHD gaming monitor, which is getting a $150 discount, leaving it up for grabs at $600 at Best Buy. If we head over to Amazon, we will find the Lenovo G34w-10 34-inch WQHD curved gaming monitor with a $142 discount, meaning you can have one for $338, which is not a bad deal.

Now, if you want to go all out, you may want to head over to Dell, where you will find the Alienware 38-inch curved gaming monitor going for $1,425 after receiving a $475 discount. It comes with NVIDIA G-Sync Ultimate, VESA Display, HDR 600, and IPS Nano Color for an immersive gaming experience. And if you want t more affordable option from Dell, you will find the Alienware 25-inch monitor with a $225 discount, leaving it available for $675.