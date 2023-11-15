We start today’s deals with an excellent option for anyone interested in the latest MacBook Pro models that were announced during Apple’s Scary Fast event. The new 14-inch MacBook Pro is currently the most affordable model, coming in at $1,999, but you can currently take one home for $1,799 thanks to a $200 discount at B&H Photo Video.

Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro (2023) $1799 $1999 Save $200 The 14-inch MacBook Pro has the M3 and M3 Pro chips, a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, and up to 36GB of RAM. It's the perfect compact powerhouse that can enable you to do all demanding tasks, whether that's video editing, 3D modeling, or gaming on the go. $1799 at B&H

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s new MacBook Pro models probably arrive with more power than we need, as these powerhouses are more potent than any of the previous iterations thanks to Cupertino’s latest M3 chipsets. You can currently purchase the base configuration of the more affordable 14-inch model for $1,799, which comes packed with 18GB ARM, 512GB SSD storage space, and a new M3 Pro chip with an 11-core CPU, and a 14-core GPU, a gorgeous 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, $200 in savings that will become available when you add this beauty to your cart.

The new 14-inch MacBook Pro with an M3 Pro chip is perfect for those with a creative soul, as it will do wonders for photographers, digital artists, music producers, video enthusiasts, and more. You can also get a new model from Amazon.com, where it currently sells for $1,550, and it comes with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD but a less powerful M3 chip with an 8‑core CPU and 10‑core GPU.

Now, if you want an even more affordable M3-powred Mac, consider going for the all-in-one 24-inch iMac. You can get yours with $100 savings, meaning that you would only have to pay $1,199 for any model with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and a still capable M3 chip with an 8-core CPU, 8-core GPU, 24-inch Retina Display, and matching accessories.