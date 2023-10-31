Key Takeaways Apple's new 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip is two times faster than the M1-powered iMac and 2 times faster than the 27-inch iMac, making it a powerful and popular option.

The new iMac retains its thin design and comes in seven different color options, although the bezels remain unchanged.

The iMac features a large 4.5K Retina Display, a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, and seamless integration with iPhones for enhanced productivity.

Apple’s Scary Fast was actually a very short one, but that doesn’t mean that it lacked a punch as Cupertino announced two new MacBook Pro models and a long-needed refresh of its “best-selling all-in-one” Mac, as our eyes were pleased to see the launch of a new 24-inch iMac with Apple’s new generation chips.

Apple’s new 24-inch iMac with the M3 chip has become official, and it comes with tons of excellent features, starting with the fact that it’s two times faster than the M1-powered iMac and 2. Times faster than the 27-inch iMac. Indeed, this is one of the most popular and powerful all-in-ones you can get, but not necessarily the most affordable one. However, it seems that Apple made some magic and managed to keep the pricing at $1,299.

Unfortunately, this also means that you will get the same thin design, and I wish Apple had at least tried to do something about the bezels on this new iteration of the 24-inch iMac, but then again, it still looks great. It comes in seven different color options, and it will still be the best option for those who don’t need the extra power that comes with the other, more powerful processors that come under the hood of the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

The new 24-inch iMac will also get you a large 4.5K Retina Display, a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, a six-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio, studio-quality microphones for better video calls and conferencing, and a seamless experience with your iPhone that will make integration, creativity, and productivity even better.