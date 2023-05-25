Amazon’s latest offers have gotten quite interesting, as they will now let you purchase the latest iteration of the Mac Mini for just $499. This is the lowest price we’ve seen on this new model with an M2 chip under the hood, and it’s a great option for those looking to get their first Mac without breaking the bank.

Mac mini with M2 Pro $499 $599 Save $100 This variant of the Mac mini comes with the M2 Pro chipset, which features up to 12-core CPU with eight high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. It also features a 19-core GPU, up to 32GB of RAM with 200GB/s of bandwidth, and a 16-core Neural Engine.

$499 at Amazon

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s M2 Mac Mini is the perfect option for those looking to upgrade their working station, as this small but powerful Mac comes with more than enough power to complete the most demanding tasks that involve content creation and image processing. Apple’s M2 chip, along with 8GB RAM, will make rendering videos a breeze, and the same applies to other graphics-intensive projects, which means that it will also be a great tool for any engineer, architect, or digital artist out there.

Unfortunately, this version of the Mac Mini only sports 256GB SSD storage space under the hood, which might not be enough to save all your info, but don’t worry, as you will also find incredible savings on external SSDs to compliment your new Mac, or you can also go for the 512GB storage model t it sells for $679 after receiving a 15 percent discount that translates to $120 instant savings. And suppose that’s still not enough storage space for your interests. In that case, you should definitely consider picking up a new Samsung T7 Shield with 4TB of space for $220 thanks to a massive 49 percent discount, or get the regular version of the T7 with 1TB space for $80 and enjoy 43 percent savings.

You can also check out the latest savings applied to the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, which now sells for $291. This 2021 model launched with a $550 price tag, meaning you would score 47 percent savings. This will get you a great and fast Chromebook with a 13.3-inch display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space, which will be more than enough for anyone looking to complete basic tasks.