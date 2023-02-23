We start today’s deals with fantastic news for any Apple user interested in upgrading their Mac, as the 13-inch MacBook Pro now receives a $199 discount. This powerful laptop was introduced in June 2022, meaning it has less than a year on the market. It is a very versatile and portable option for those interested in tons of power with a smaller footprint that can be easily carried anywhere.

MacBook Pro 13-inch with M2 Chip The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Amazon’s latest deals will help you score attractive savings on some of the latest Macs, as you can now pick up a new 13-inch MacBook Pro for just $1,100 after receiving a 15 percent discount, representing $199 savings. This will get you a new laptop with 256GB storage space, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M2 chip inside. You also get a stunning 13.3-inch Retina display that will deliver up to 500 nits of brightness and striking images, studio-quality microphones, a great HD camera for FaceTime and everyday video conferences, and long-lasting battery life to keep you going for up to 20 hours.

However, if you’re not interested in portability, you can also consider picking up Apple’s 2021 24-inch iMac. This all-in-one desktop computer arrives with Apple’s M1 chip, a 7-core CPU and a 7-core GPU, a large 24-inch Retina Display 8GB RAM, 256GB storage space, and matching accessories for $1,100. This amazing option will also get you $199 savings, and the best part is that you can also go for the more potent option with an 8-core M1 chip, which now sells for $1,300.

Other great options also include Apple’s 2022 MacBook Air, which now sells for $1,115 thanks to a 7 percent discount, representing $84 savings. This option packs an M2 chip, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space. You also get a larger 13.6-inch display and a new design that resembles the more powerful 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.