Apple’s M2-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro is currently $200 off

This may seem hard to believe, but it’s no joke. Best Buy is currently letting you save $200 on the latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with Apple’s M2 chip. Regularly going for $1,299, the M2-powered MacBook Pro is a fantastic option for those looking for a portable tool to get them started on any project they want. It will be an amazing tool for those creators who want to make YouTube videos and for anyone who wants more power than the one offered with the M2 MacBook Air.

You can purchase a new M2 13-inch MacBook Air for $1,099 over at Best Buy. This will get you a new and powerful laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina display, which features 500 nits of brightness and P3 wide color for vibrant images and incredible detail.

You will also receive sustained performance even with heavy workloads, thanks to the laptop’s active cooling system, and the best part is that it will deliver up to 20 hours of battery life, meaning that you will be able to work anywhere you go without having to be looking for a power outlet. Unfortunately, this model looks identical to its predecessor, but you will be OK if you don’t really care about looks.

The new 13-inch MacBook Pro keeps the same old design but comes with the all-new second-generation Apple M2 chipset. The new chipset offers 20% better CPU performance than the last generation and a lot more

However, you can also consider checking out the more powerful 14-inch MacBook Pro that is now available for $2,199 after receiving a $300 discount at Amazon.com. This option will get you a larger 14-inch display, an Apple M1 Pro chip with a 10-core CPU, and a 16-core GPU, along with 16GB RAM, 1TB storage space, and up to 17 hours of battery life.

And if that’s still too much for your budget, you can still pick up an M1-powered MacBook Air. This option may not be as potent as the M2-powered version, but it’s selling for $900 after scoring a $100 discount, making it an excellent choice for those who don’t need that much power.