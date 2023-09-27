One of Apple’s lightest and most powerful MacBook Pro models is now more affordable thanks to a $250 discount. Amazon’s latest offers will get you a new 13-inch MacBook Pro for as low as $1,049 thanks to a very attractive 19 percent discount. This will get you a new, powerful laptop with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, and a Space Gray color job. Of course, you can also opt for the Silver variant if you want to spend more, as this model sells for $1,100.

M2 MacBook Pro $1049 $1299 Save $250 The 2021 MacBook Pro features Apple's latest and greatest M2 chipset. While it carries the same design as the 2020 MacBook Pro, this is the only MacBook Pro available today that features Touchbar — a feature that appreciated by some. $1049 at Amazon

Apple’s 13-inch MacBook Pro still lags in the design department, but you will get enough power to complete even the most demanding tasks, including video editing with blazing-fast rendering times. You can also consider picking up a 512GB storage model, but these will cost you $1,249 after receiving a 17 percent discount.

However, suppose you don’t need that much power under the hood. In that case, you can also save $249 on the first MacBook Air model to launch with Apple Silicon, as the 2020 version of Apple’s MacBook Air is now available for $750 after receiving a 25 percent discount. This model comes equipped with a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, Touch ID, and other amazing features. The best part is that you can choose between three different color options without missing out on any of these cool savings.