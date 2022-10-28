We start today’s deals with some of Apple’s best laptops on the market, as you can currently purchase a new 2022 MacBook Air for just $1,049. This amazing laptop usually sells for $1,199 on its 256GB storage model, but the latest $150 discount lets you take one home for less. It also features 8GB RAM, a stunning 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and a new design that makes it even thinner and lighter than its predecessor.

Of course, you can also get more storage space with the 512GB model. It usually goes for $1,499, but you can pick one up for $1,349, thanks to the latest offer. I would only stay away from the Space Gray color variant, as it is the only model selling for $1,399 after a $100 discount.

M2 MacBook Air The latest MacBook Air is powered by the M2 Apple Silicon, offering even better performance than the M1 series of chips. It has an excellent battery life, and all the performance you need for multitasking, editing, and working on-the-go. View at Amazon

You can also get $100 savings on the previous MacBook Air model. This 2020 version comes with an Apple M1 chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, and an $899 price tag. You also get a gorgeous 13-inch Retina Display, Touch ID, and more, but you may want to avoid the Silver variant, as it is the only one selling for more.

Suppose you want more power. In that case, you can also check out the latest savings available on the 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with an Apple M1 Pro chip. These laptops sell for $1,859 and $2,199 after scoring a $140 and $300 discount, respectively.

However, you can also get the Mac experience for less than $200, as Apple’s Mac mini is currently selling for $198 on its 2.6GHz Intel Core i5 model that comes with 8GB RAM and 1TB storage space, but there’s a catch. This option comes in renewed condition, meaning that Amazon’s team has tested it to ensure it’s fully functional and in excellent condition. And you also get 90 days to get a replacement or a refund if it doesn’t work as expected.