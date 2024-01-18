We continue bringing you the best deals on the market, and boy, have we found something that will bring joy and great savings to any Apple fan out there, as the M2-powered Mac Mini is now available for just $499 after receiving a very attractive 17 percent discount, which translates directly to $100 in instant savings.

Mac mini with M2 $499 $599 Save $100 This variant of the Mac mini features the M2 chipset, which is an 8-core CPU with four high-performance and four high-efficiency cores. It also features a 10-core GPU, up to 24GB of RAM with 100GB/s of bandwidth, and a 16-core Neural Engine. $499 at Amazon

Apple’s 2023 version of the Mac Mini comes powered by a very potent and capable M2 chip with an 8-core CPU and a 10-core GPU that will deliver tons of power for creators. It also includes 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage under the hood, and Gigabit Ethernet speeds, so it’s perfect for any user who doesn’t need to go pro or who doesn’t require a more portable alternative. Unfortunately, the Mac Mini doesn’t include any peripherals or a monitor, for that matter. Still, you can also check out the latest savings available on LG’s 27-inch UltraGear Gaming Monitor and more.

Now, if you need a more portable alternative, I suggest you check out the 2020 MacBook Air, which now sells for $899 with $100 savings, even though we have seen it drop to $690 with up to 31 percent savings. And if you’re more into Windows laptops, I suggest you check out the Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2, as it now sells for $2,002 with 17 percent savings. This model comes with a 14.4-inch touchscreen, an Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 graphics.