One of the great things about Amazon is that it constantly gives its users tons of discounts on some of the best products in the market, including tons of Apple products. For example, you can currently get your hands on the latest M1 Mac mini that unfortunately didn’t get the refresh we were expecting during the last Apple Unleashed event. Whatever the case, you can get the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option for just $649 after receiving a $50 discount. This means that you get tons of power on a tiny package. However, should you need the 512GB storage variant, you can get it for $750 after getting an initial $100 discount and additional $49 savings at checkout. This model packs the same M1 processor, the same 8GB RAM, but more storage space to keep your stuff safe.

The only downside about getting your hands on a new Mac mini is the fact that you also have to purchase a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, in case you don’t already have one. But that is not the case with the latest M1-powered 24-inch iMac that sells for $1,250 after a $49 price cut on its Pick model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage with an Apple M1 chip that packs an 8-core CPU and a 7-core GPU.

The latest 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models are also on sale, but those laptops almost double what you will have to pay for the 2020 M1 models. For instance, the 13-inch MacBook Air is getting a $70 discount on its 256GB storage option, leaving it available at $929. And the 512GB variant can be yours for $1,149 after a $100 discount. And if you want the 13-inch MacBook Pro, you can get one for $1,179 after a $120 discount on its 256GB storage model.