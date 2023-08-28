We start this week’s best deals with great savings applied to Apple’s most popular and beloved Macs, as you can currently get up to 25 percent savings on the 2020 version of the MacBook Air. Indeed, you might think that this model is a bit dated, but it packs more than enough power to do anything you want, thanks to Cupertino’s M1 processor.

The M1-powered MacBook Air is still an excellent option for anyone looking to pick up a new laptop. It is now available for just $749 after receiving a 25 percent discount, which translates to $250 in instant savings. This model comes with a 13-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage space, a backlit keyboard, a FaceTime HD camera, and a Touch ID for biometric verification and to keep all your important information safe. The best part is that this deal is available across the board, meaning that you can get your new laptop in any of its three different color options, so you don’t have to compromise.

Suppose you want a more contemporary design. In that case, you can also consider picking up the latest 2023 model, which comes with a larger 15.3-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD storage, and Apple’s M2 chip for $1,099 thanks to a 15 percent discount that will get you $200 in instant savings. And if you want more power, you can also consider picking up a new 14-inch MacBook Pro, as you can purchase yours for $2,299, in case you’re interested in a 1TB storage model with 16GB RAM, an M2 Pro chip with a 12‑core CPU and 19‑core GPU, and a gorgeous 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR Display with $200 in instant savings.