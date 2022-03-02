Apple’s M1-powered MacBook Air, the Nintendo Switch Lite, and more are on sale today

We start today’s deals with several discounts on Apple and Nintendo products. First up, we have Apple’s M1 MacBook Air that is currently receiving a $50 discount on its 256GB storage option, meaning that you can get the Gold or Silver model for $949. If you want more storage space, you can also go for the 512GB storage model that is currently selling for $1,050 on its Space Gray and Gold color options, as they will receive up to $150 savings at checkout. Either way, you will get a new and light laptop with a 13.3-inch Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and Apple’s M1 processor with an 8-core CPU that delivers up to 3.5x faster performance than the previous generation MacBook Air while using way less power. This also means that you will get amazing all-day battery life as you will get up to 18 hours of power under normal circumstances.

You can also pick up the previous generation Apple 16-inch MacBook Pro with an Intel Core i9 processor, 16GB RAM, and 1TB storage for just $1,499 after scoring a massive 48 percent discount that translates to $1,400 savings. However, you won’t be getting a new laptop, as these models come in renewed condition. Still, that doesn’t mean that it is not a killer deal. And if you want to get one of the latest 14 and 16-inch models, you can get yours with up to $150 savings after an eligible trade-in over at B&H. And remember that you can also score great savings on the latest M1 Mac mini that starts at just $570 on its 256GB storage option.

MacBook Air 16-inch MacBook Pro Nintendo Switch Lite

You can also score $10 savings on the Nintendo Switch Lite that is currently available at Woot.com. Unfortunately, this deal is only available for Prime Members. Unfortunately, the deal ends tonight, so hurry, as this is a great option to score a new Nintendo Switch Lite for just $190. Other deals include savings on the PowerA Enhanced Pikachu Black & Silver Nintendo Switch Lite controller, as it sells for just $15 after getting a 46 percent discount. You can also browse through the other PowerA Enhanced controller options, as savings will vary depending on your selected model.