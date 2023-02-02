We start today’s deals with an amazing option for every Mac user who wants a light and quiet new laptop, as Apple’s 2020 MacBook Air is currently selling for just $800 after receiving a $200 discount at Best Buy. This laptop is an excellent option for those who want a decent amount of power, perfect for everyday tasks and even content creation, as some of the videos on your YouTube channel were edited using this exact model.

Apple’s 2020 version of the MacBook Air may be a couple of years old, but that doesn’t mean that it lacks power or battery life. It is one of the best options for those who’ve never used a Mac and are willing to try Apple’s ecosystem without breaking the bank. It features a 13.3-inch Retina Display, Apple’s M1 chip with an 8-core CPU to deliver 3.5 times faster performance than its predecessor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage space on its base configuration, and you also get to choose between three different color options.

Of course, you can get the 512GB storage model for $1,125 thanks to a $125 discount, which is always better than paying Apple’s original $1,250 price tag. However, if you act fast, you can also get one for as low as $1,012 at Amazon.com, but there’s only one left in stock at the time of this post, so you may want to hurry.

You can also opt for the latest MacBook Air model, which launched last year. This option comes in at $1,499 with a 512GB SSD under the hood, but you can currently get your hands on one for $1,349, thanks to a 10 percent discount that will get you $150 savings. This model has a slightly larger 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB RAM, and a more powerful M2 chip. You also get a backlit keyboard, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, a new design, and more color options to choose from.