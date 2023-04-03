We start this week’s deals with one of the best tablets on the market, as you can currently purchase a new 2022 iPad Air for just $500 thanks to an attractive 17 percent discount. This will get you a new WiFi-only model with 64GB storage space.

iPad Air (5th Generation) iPad Air 5th Gen brings the highly rated M1 processor, 5G connectivity (for cellular models), Center Stage capability, and all-new colors. It starts at $599 for the 64GB WiFi-only model, with an upgrade to 256GB of internal storage available. See at Amazon (US)

Disclaimer Here at Pocketnow, we’re happy to bring you the best tech deals we come across, so you can save as much money as possible on your favorite products and purchases without spending time looking for them. However, the deals we post are valid at the time of publishing our articles, and by the time you come across them, they might no longer be available, or products could be out of stock. Please keep that in mind as we remain committed to working with you in favor of your wallet!

Apple’s 10.9-inch iPad Air has been available for almost a year, and it’s still one of the best options for anyone looking for a powerful solution that won’t break the bank. Currently priced at $500 after receiving a $99 price cut, it arrives with Apple’s M1 chip with Neural Engine and 8GB RAM under the hood, making it as potent as the first-generation Macs that arrived with Apple silicon. You also get a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, P3 wide color, and an anti-reflective coating, stereo landscape speakers, Touch ID for biometric authentication, all-day battery life, and support for Apple’s latest accessories, which include the second-generation Apple Pencil, Apple’s Magic Folio and Magic Keyboard.

And since we’re talking about Apple products, you may also want to check out the latest savings applied to the Apple Watch Ultra, which now sells for $730 after a $50 instant checkout. This will get you a new LTE-enabled model with a 49mm Rugged Titanium Case, some of Apple’s best fitness tracking sensors, precision GPS, an Action Button, extra-long battery life, a brighter Retina Display, and other cool features.

Suppose you’re looking for more affordable tablets. In that case, I suggest you head over to Amazon.com, where the all-new Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet is currently going for as low as $60, thanks to a 40 percent discount on its 32GB storage model. Or get the 2022 Fire HD 8 Plus tablet model for $80 with 33 percent savings. And if you want more storage space, you can also opt for the 2020 version of the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet, which now sells for $80 thanks to an insane 48 discount. Or check out the latest savings applied to Kindle Paperwhite products, where you will find options starting at $80 and savings going up to 31 percent off.