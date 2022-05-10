Apple’s M1-powered 24-inch iMac is receiving up to $199 savings on select models

Apple’s Mac revolution started in 2020 with the launch of three amazing Macs, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. However, the company didn’t stop there, as it kept including its powerful M1 chip inside more Mac models, including the 24-inch iMac, that’s one of the best options for those looking for a new desktop PC that runs on Apple’s macOS.

We start today’s deals with a great option for anyone looking to get their hands on a new Mac, as Amazon is giving you the chance to purchase a new 24-inch iMac for $1,150. This is thanks to the latest 11 percent discount that translates to $150 savings. However, you won’t be able to score these savings on every model, as it is limited to the Blue and the Pink colored versions. These models feature a 7-core GPU M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage under the hood.

Further, the 24-inch iMac features an immersive 24-inch 4.5K Retina display with P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of brightness, a thin 11.5mm thin design, a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, crystal clear calls, a six-speaker sound system, two thunderbolt ports, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 and more. You also get a color matching Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard. In other words, you can get working as soon as you set it up in your home office or anywhere you want to use it.

You can also opt for the more potent version of Apple’s M1 24-inch iMac, as the variant that features an 8-core GPU is also on sale. You can get yours for $1,349 after picking up a 10 percent discount representing $150 savings. However, your color options will also be limited to two variants, as only the Orange and Yellow models are getting in on the action. However, the best savings arrive with the Pink model of Apple’s M1-powered iMac that comes with an 8-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 512GB storage, as it is getting two discounts. The first $100 instant savings appear on the product’s landing page, with an extra $99 discount reflected at checkout, leaving this option up for grabs for $1,500.

2021 Apple iMac Get your hands on a new 24-inch iMac that comes with everything you need to start working on your new Mac. The latest M1-powered iMac includes color-matching Magic Mouse with Magic Keyboard and more.

And if you want something a bit more affordable, you can also consider Apple’s 2020 Mac mini, which is now available for $849 after a $50 discount. This will get you a new M1-powered Mac mini with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space, but this model doesn’t include a display, Magic Mouse, or Magic Keyboard in the box.