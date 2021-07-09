ipad pro best cases

We start today’s deals with the latest and most potent 11-inch iPad Pro model that is powered by Apple’s M1 chip. It is currently getting a $50 discount, which leaves the 128GB storage variant selling for $749 on its WiFi-only version. Now, this model features Face ID, four-speaker audio that sounds amazing, and more.

Now, suppose you don’t need that much power. In that case, you can head over to B&H, where you can still find the previous generation 11-inch iPad Pro model selling for $699 after a $100 discount, or you can grab the latest 10.9-inch iPad Air that’s now selling for $539 after getting a $60 discount on its WiFi-only variant with 64GB storage. If you want the 256GB variant, you can grab one for $699 with $50 savings. However, the best savings come with the Rose Gold variant that’s getting an $87 discount, meaning you can grab yours for $662. Or you can also get the 2019 iPad mini with 256GB storage for $290 after an 11 percent discount that translates to $59 savings.

    M1 11-inch iPad Pro

    iPad Air

    iPad Mini

Apple’s new AirPods Max keeps on dropping their price. You can now get a pair of these over-the-ear headphones for $478 after deceiving the latest $71 discount, which means 13 percent off its regular $549 price tag. However, this deal is only available in the Space Gray color variant, even though you can still get some interesting discounts on other color options.

The Sony WH1000XM3 are also on sale, and you can grab a pair for just $250 after a $50 discount. This is the 2018 version, and it features digital noise canceling, up to 30 hours of battery life, and more. And if you want an even more affordable option, you can grab a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds+ for as low as $80 at Amazon.com. Remember that these started selling for $150, meaning that you get $70 savings. And since we’re talking Samsung, we can also mention that the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for $230 with $40 savings on its 44mm, GPS-only variant.

    AirPods Max

    Sony WH1000XM3

    Samsung Galaxy Buds+




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

