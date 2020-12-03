We start today’s deals, once again, with the latest Apple M1 MacBook Pro. Yesterday’s deal gave us a $50 discount on the Space Gray version with 256GB storage, but now, you can get another discount at checkout. In other words, you can now get a new M1 MacBook Pro with a $100 discount, leaving it at $1,200. The Silver variant is getting a $50 price cut, so you can get it for $1,250. You will also get 8GB RAM and up to 20 hours of battery life with the purchase of your new 13-inch laptop.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series is also getting discounts throughout the week at Samsung.com. You can get your Galaxy S20 Ultra starting at $790, a Galaxy S20+ for $590, a Galaxy S20 for $440, and a Galaxy S20 FE for $240 when you trade-in an eligible device.

You can also find the Samsung Galaxy Note Series starting at $450, with up to $550 discounts, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in its LTE only and 5G variant, the Galaxy Z Fold starting at $1,000, and tons of Samsung devices on sale.

We are also getting some interesting discounts on Smart TVs, as you can get Sony’s 65-inch X800H Smart LED 4K UHD TV with HDR for $898 with $100 savings, the Samsung 55-inch Q70T Smart QLED 4K UHD TV for $798 with $200 savings and a huge list of smart TVs to choose from at Crutchfield.com, where you can find some deals starting at $198.

If you’re looking to get into photography, Best Buy and Crutchfield have several options to choose from. You can find the Sony Alpha a7 II Kit for just $998 with $600 savings, and an extra $100 credit towards matching camera accessories. The Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark II for $500 with $130 savings, and you can even find one of Jaime Rivera’s favorite cameras, the Panasonic Lumix GH5 Mirrorless 4K camera for $1,300 with a $100 discount.