We start today’s deals with the latest M1 powered MacBook Pro. This laptop is currently seeing a $50 price cut, leaving it at $1,250 in its Silver color option with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage option. The $50 price cut is also available in the 512GB version, as you can get it for $1,450 down from its regular $1,500 price tag.

However, you can also go for the Intel-powered MacBooks, as the 13-inch version is also on sale, and you can find it for $1750 with $249 savings in its version with 16GB RAM and 1TB SSD storage. The 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage space is up for grabs at $2,199 with $200 savings.

You may also be on the lookout for a new smartphone. If that’s the case, you can find the Samsung Galaxy S10+ with 128GB storage space for $550 with $300 savings. However, this deal will only be good through today. If you’re looking for one of Samsung’s latest flagships, you can find the Galaxy S20 lineup starting at $240 if you go for the Galaxy S20 FE. The vanilla Galaxy S20 starts at $540, the Galaxy S20+ can be yours from $ 740, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra is up for grabs at $940.

If you’re looking for other options, the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starts at $450, and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra can be yours for $750. The LTE-only Galaxy Z Flip can be yours for just $100, while the 5G variant is selling for $250, and the Galaxy Z Fold 2 is up for grabs at $1,000. Just remember that in order to get these amazing deals, you will have to trade in an eligible device.

We will now take a look at some great Apple Watch deals, as you can get the Watch SE with GPS and cellular connectivity for $309 with $20 discounts in the 40mm version. The Galaxy Watch Series 5 is selling for $329 with $100 savings, and the Apple Watch Series 3 can be yours for just $179 after a $20 discount.

Finally, we find several discounts on Samsung earphones, as the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live are getting a $30, leaving them at $140, the Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are $110 with $40 savings. These deals are available at both Amazon and Samsung.com. However, if you head over to Samsung’s website, you will also find deals on the AKG N60 noise-canceling headphones, which are currently 50 percent off, meaning you can get a pair for $150, and if you like BTS, the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition are getting a $70 discount, leaving them at $130.