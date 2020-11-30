We start today’s Cyber Monday deals with Apple’s MacBook lineup. We first head over to B&H, where we find the 13-inch MacBook Pro starting at $1,199 after a $100 discount. This variant will feature Apple’s latest M1 8-Core processor, 8GB RAM, and a 256 SSD. Savings can go all the way up to $150 depending on the model you go for, and the best part is that we also find the MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 processor starting at $899 with $100 savings.

If you’d rather go for the 16-inch Intel-powered MacBooks, they’re getting up to $400 off in its Intel Core i9 version with 16GB RAM and 1TB storage space, leaving it at $2,399. Or get the same amount of RAM with an Intel Core i7 processor and 256GB storage for $2,099 with $300 savings.

Samsung had some amazing deals on its Galaxy smartphones during Black Friday, but these deals have just gotten better with Cyber Monday. We see that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 can be yours for just $999.99 with an eligible trade-in, but you can also get $100 Samsung Credit for eligible accessories, and you can also save $100 extra with the Samsung Discount program. In other words, you can get yours for just $800!

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G, the Galaxy Note 20, and the Galaxy S20 series are also getting a similar treatment. The Galaxy Z Flip 5G can be yours starting at $300 with $1,000 savings with an eligible trade-in, and you get $100 Samsung Credit for accessories and $72.50 extra savings with the Samsung Discount program. The Galaxy Note 20 and the S20 series also give you a $100 Samsung Credit and $150 discounts, to which you can add $550 and $460 savings respectively with an eligible trade-in, and you also save some more with Samsung’s Discount program.

If you’re looking for other smartphone options, the Google Pixel 5 and 3a are also on sale. The latest Google Pixel 5 with 5G is currently getting a $50 discount, which leaves the 128GB Unlocked version in Just Black for $649. Now, the Google Pixel 3a is getting some interesting deals. If you go to Amazon, you will find it for $369 with a $30 discount in its 64GB version. However, there’s an even better Cyber Monday deal for this device at B&H, where you can get it for just $239 if you act fast.

Apple Watch deals are still live, and you can find several models on sale. You can find an Apple Watch Series 6 for just $350 with $49 discounts in its GPS-only 40mm version. The 44mm version with cellular connectivity starts at $480 with the same $49 discount. The Apple Watch SE can be yours starting at $259 in its 40mm GPS-only version or get the 44mm version for $289, both with $20 savings.

We then move on to Smart TVs, as we have several Cyber Monday options from Vizio for you to consider. The 65-inch OLED 4K UHD SmartCast TV is currently getting a $500 discount, leaving it just $1,500. Next up is the 65-inch 5K HDR Smart TV that’s selling for $970 with $230 savings. The 65-inch Class M-Series Quantum Series LED 4K is $100 off, which means you can get yours for $600, and the Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series LED 4K UHD SmartCast TV can be yours for just $550 with $110 savings.

If you’re looking for a new Echo device, Amazon is discounting its Gen4 Echo Dot by $21, leaving it at just $28.99. The new Echo is getting a $30 discount, which leaves it at just $70, the Echo Dot with a clock is selling for $39, and you can also get yourself a new Echo Show on sale. The Echo Show 5 is $45 while the Echo Show 8 is selling for $65, both with 50% discounts.

Other Cyber Monday deals include PowerA’s enhanced wired controller for Nintendo Switch with a Hylian Shield theme for $15 with $10 savings. You can also get a Nintendo Switch Deluxe travel case Poke Ball edition for $10, with $10 savings. The PowerA Stealth case kit for Nintendo Switch Lite with Pokemon expressions is selling for $9.84 with $5 savings. Apple’s Powerbeats and Powerbeats Pro are also on sale. You can grab a pair for $99 and $160 with $50.95 and $90 savings, respectively.

