We are still waiting for Apple to send official invites to a second event this year. The second Apple event is expected to launch new laptops with Apple Silicon, but remember that we can’t trust every rumor out there. Still, that doesn’t mean that we have stopped finding great savings on some of Apple’s latest and most potent Macs. First up, one of Apple’s most powerful laptops, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, is currently getting an 11 percent discount on its 256GB storage option with 8GB RAM. This means you can get your new laptop for $1,150.

You will receive a new and shiny MacBook Pro with a 13.3-inch Retina Display with 500 nits of brightness, 8GB RAM, super-fast SSD storage, active cooling system, FaceTime HD camera, and a battery that will keep you working for up to 20 hours. You can also get your hands on a new 13-inch MacBook Pro with twice the storage capacity and $149 savings, as it is now available in both color options for $1,350.

If you don’t need that much power, you can also consider the latest iPad Air. It packs Apple’s M1 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD storage. This thin and light laptop is getting the same $149 discount as the 13-inch MacBook Pro, which means you can grab one in any of its three different color variants for $850. In addition, the same $149 savings are applied to the 512GB storage option, meaning you can pick one up for $1,100.

If you’re more comfortable with staying at home, you don’t really need a laptop. In other words, you should consider picking up the M1 Mac mini or the 24-inch iMac that was released earlier this year. The small yet mighty Mac mini is still available for $600 on its 256GB storage model with 8GB RAM after receiving a $99 discount. Finally, the 24-inch iMac with Apple’s M1 chip is getting $50 savings on both its 7-CoreGPU and 8-core GPU variants.

However, you must choose carefully, as these discounts aren’t applied to every color variant. For instance, if you want the 7-Core GPU model, you will have to go for the Green or Blue color options, as these are the only ones selling for $1,250. On the other hand, if you want the 8-Core GPU model, Green and Pink are the way to go if you want to grab one for $1,450.