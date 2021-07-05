We start today’s deals with some of the most powerful laptops in the market. Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air with Apple’s M1 chip are getting up to $199 savings, depending on the variant you go for. First up, the 13-inch MacBook Pro with 512GB SSD storage and 8GB RAM can be yours for $1,300 after receiving a 13 percent discount, which translates to $199 savings on any of its two different color options. Now, if 256GB storage is more than enough for you, you can grab yours for $1,100 after the same $199 discount.

As we mentioned before, the MacBook Air is also on sale, and you can get one starting at $900 if you can live with 256GB storage, as the M1 variant with 8GB RAM is getting a $99 discount. or get twice the storage for $200 more, as the 512GB variant is going for $1,100 after a $149 discount. You can also grab a new 24-inch iMac with a 7-core GPU, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage for $1,250 after a $50 price cut on its Blue and Silver variants.

    13-inch M1 MacBook Pro

    M1 MacBook Air

 

And If you get a new Mac, you can also consider getting an extra display, as this will improve your productivity. You will find the BenQ 27-inch Gaming Monitor with FreeSync, 144Hz refresh rates, and more for $350 after a nice 30 percent discount, which means $150 savings that you can use for anything else. Another option comes as the GIGABYTE 27-inch curved gaming monitor that’s currently getting a $50 discount so that you can grab one for just $200, and if that’s still too much for your budget, you can also consider grabbing the HP X24c Gaming Monitor that’ getting a $60 discount, leaving it available for $180.

And if you’re considering getting more than one monitor, you should also think about a monitor stand, as it will help you to clear space from your desk. We have found some options for you to consider. First, Huanuo’s Triple Monitor Stand is getting a 13 percent discount, meaning you can grab one for $96 with $14 savings. However, you can make savings better when you add the on-page coupon that will get you 10 percent extra savings, meaning that you can grab yours for $85 after a $25 discount. Or grab the HUANUO Dual Monitor Stand for $42 with $16 savings. However, the dual monitor stand will only hold displays of up to 27-inch in size, while the triple monitor stand will hold up to 32-inch monitors in each one of its arms.

    BenQ 27 -inch gaming monitor

    GIGABYTE 27-inch curved gaming monitor

    Huanuo Triple Monitor Stand




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

