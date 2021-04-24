Video Capture MacBook Pro 13-inch M1 review

We start this weekend with amazing discounts on the M1-powered MacBook Pro. If you head over to Amazon.com, you will find that the 256GB storage variant is currently getting a $149 discount, meaning you can get one for just $1,150 on any of its color variants. However, the best savings come with the 512GB option getting the same $149 discount, plus $50 extra savings that will appear at checkout, which leaves this powerful notebook at $1,300. And just in case you were wondering, both the 256GB and the 512GB storage options come equipped with 8GB RAM.

The MacBook Air is now getting a $100 discount on its 256GB options in Gold and Space Gray so that you can get one for $899, but if you go for the 512GB variant in Silver, you can get a total of $149 savings, meaning you can get one for $1,100. The first see the $100 savings on the product’s landing page, while the other $49 savings will be reflected at checkout.

You can also get a new 10.9-inch iPad Air with LTE support and 64GB of storage space for just $699. This isn’t necessarily a deal, as it seems that the device’s price has now dropped, well, at least on its Silver variant, since the other models are selling for $724 and $703, depending on the color option you go for. And since you may end up getting one, you can also get your hands on a Logitech Folio Touch iPad Keyboard Case with Trackpad for $150 after a $10 discount.

Other deals feature the Klipsch T5 II True Wireless Sport Earphones in White. You can grab a pair for $130 after receiving a $99 discount; just make sure you grab the white variant, as the other colors will have different pricing. There are a couple of robotic vacuum cleaners on sale, the eufy by Anker, RoboVac G10- Hybrid, is currently getting a $120 discount, leaving it at just $180, or get the more affordable 11S Polus for $140. You can also get a new Betty Crocker Single-Serve Pod Coffee Maker for $26.77 after a $13.22 discount.

