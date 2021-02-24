More sweet deals are coming your way. Yesterday we saw the 16-inch MacBook Pro getting a $400 discount, but now we see that you can get a new 13-inch MacBook Pro powered by Apple’s M1 chip for $1,219 after an $80 discount. This will get you a Space Gray model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space. However, you can save a bit more if you go for the Silver color variant, as it’s getting an $89 discount, leaving it at $1,210. And if you’re looking for more storage, you can also grab the 512GB option with $100 savings on both color options, which leaves them available for $1,399.

If you don’t need that much power, you can also grab a new Chromebook. There are a couple of good options to consider, as the Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 with 4GB RAM and 32GB storage space is getting a $150 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $350. Lenovo is a more affordable option, and you can get one for just $238.37 after a $41.62 discount. This one comes with a 10.1-inch display, a MediaTek Helio P60T processor, 4GB RAM, and 64GB storage space, along with integrated ARM G72 MP3 graphics.

Now, you may also want to pimp up your working space, and you can find several deals on LG monitors to do so. You can also save some money on a new smart speaker to play your favorite tunes, as the latest Google Nest Audio is currently getting a $20 discount over at B&H.com, which means you can get one for just $80 in any color option. If you choose to get a pair, you will also save $40, as you can get them for $160.

Now, you can also get a new Ultimate Ears Hyperboom portable & home wireless Bluetooth speaker with IPX4 water resistance for $340 after a $59.99 discount. You will get up to 24 hours of non-stop playback on the go, or just set it up in your living room or your workstation to chill with your favorite tunes. If you’re looking for an extended mouse pad, you can get the Corsair MM300 that’s currently getting a $13 discount, which leaves it up for grabs at just $17, and allow me to say that this is a great option to consider, as I have one myself.